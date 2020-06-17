All apartments in Austin
11303 Farrah Ln 86712

11303 Farrah Lane · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11303 Farrah Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 86712 · Avail. now

$1,684

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury 3Bd | W/D Incld | Gated | *Garages & Yards - Property Id: 126070

AISD Schools:
Akins High School
Paredes Middle School
Menchaca Elementary

Community Features:
24 Hour Professional Maintenance,Cyber Cafe, 2 Bark Parks, Controlled Access Gates, Picnic Area with BBQ Grills, After Hours Courtesy Patrol, Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace & Custom Billiards &Shuffle Board.

Apartment Features:
Custom Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Track lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Roman-style Soaking Tub,
Faux Wood Flooring & Gourmet Kitchens with Granite Counter tops.

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126070
Property Id 126070

(RLNE5520385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 have any available units?
11303 Farrah Ln 86712 has a unit available for $1,684 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 have?
Some of 11303 Farrah Ln 86712's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Farrah Ln 86712 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 is pet friendly.
Does 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 offer parking?
Yes, 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 does offer parking.
Does 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 have a pool?
No, 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 does not have a pool.
Does 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 have accessible units?
No, 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11303 Farrah Ln 86712 has units with dishwashers.
