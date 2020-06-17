11303 Farrah Ln 86712

Amenities
Luxury 3Bd | W/D Incld | Gated | *Garages & Yards - Property Id: 126070
AISD Schools:
Akins High School
Paredes Middle School
Menchaca Elementary
Community Features:
24 Hour Professional Maintenance,Cyber Cafe, 2 Bark Parks, Controlled Access Gates, Picnic Area with BBQ Grills, After Hours Courtesy Patrol, Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace & Custom Billiards &Shuffle Board.
Apartment Features:
Custom Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Track lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Roman-style Soaking Tub,
Faux Wood Flooring & Gourmet Kitchens with Granite Counter tops.
512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for confirmation.
