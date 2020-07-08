Completely renovated! This 2 bedroom / 2 bath is newly renovated in a cul de sac. Close to the Domain, Lake Travis, and i183A. One car garage. Open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room, and a fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B have any available units?
11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B currently offering any rent specials?
11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B is not currently offering any rent specials.