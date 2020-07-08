All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B

11302 Ptarmigan Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11302 Ptarmigan Cove, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated! This 2 bedroom / 2 bath is newly renovated in a cul de sac. Close to the Domain, Lake Travis, and i183A. One car garage. Open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room, and a fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B have any available units?
11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B currently offering any rent specials?
11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B pet-friendly?
No, 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B offer parking?
Yes, 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B offers parking.
Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B have a pool?
No, 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B does not have a pool.
Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B have accessible units?
No, 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 11302 Ptarmigan Cove #B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Northhills Flats
3600 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78748
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin