Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11301 Canterbury Tales Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11301 Canterbury Tales Ln
11301 Canterbury Tales Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11301 Canterbury Tales Lane, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath in nice quiet neighborhood! Nice open living room. All tile, no carpet in home. Washer & Dryer included! Nice big trees with plenty shade and big backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have any available units?
11301 Canterbury Tales Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Canterbury Tales Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln offer parking?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have a pool?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have accessible units?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
