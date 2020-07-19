All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11301 Canterbury Tales Ln

11301 Canterbury Tales Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Canterbury Tales Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath in nice quiet neighborhood! Nice open living room. All tile, no carpet in home. Washer & Dryer included! Nice big trees with plenty shade and big backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have any available units?
11301 Canterbury Tales Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Canterbury Tales Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln offer parking?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have a pool?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have accessible units?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 Canterbury Tales Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
