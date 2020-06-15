11266 TAYLOR DRAPER

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Take a nice stroll among the Great Hill neighborhood trails, relax by one of the pools or head to the nearby Arboretum district for AWESOME shopping and dining! The resident privileges are outstanding, the hill country setting is breathtaking and this community has won awards! You'll quickly see why! This breathtaking, tree-lined community will wipe the stress far away at the end of the day. Amenities include a nice fitness center, a nice swimming pool and an elegant clubhouse. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.