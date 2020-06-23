Rent Calculator
1125 Map ST
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1125 Map ST
1125 Map Street
No Longer Available
Location
1125 Map Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MINUTES to DOWNTOWN! 2 bed/1.5 baths. Approx 760 sqft. Both rooms upstairs. Unattached duplex, built in 2006. Enclosed separate backyard. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Map ST have any available units?
1125 Map ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1125 Map ST currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Map ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Map ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Map ST is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Map ST offer parking?
No, 1125 Map ST does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Map ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Map ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Map ST have a pool?
No, 1125 Map ST does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Map ST have accessible units?
No, 1125 Map ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Map ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Map ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Map ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Map ST does not have units with air conditioning.
