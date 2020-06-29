11224 Persimmon Gap Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room

Recognized Leander / Cedar Park schools in desirable Avery Ranch sub-division! Kitchen features gas stove, microwave and Island, open to the dining area with lots of natural light. Two living and two dining areas with three bedrooms upstairs. Large game room upstairs allows for more space for everyone. The corner lot makes for a larger backyard and the covered patio is fabulous for entertaining. Easy access to 183 and 620; minutes from HEB and Lakeline Mall! Fast & Easy Application Process!

