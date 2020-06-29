All apartments in Austin
Location

11224 Persimmon Gap Road, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
Recognized Leander / Cedar Park schools in desirable Avery Ranch sub-division! Kitchen features gas stove, microwave and Island, open to the dining area with lots of natural light. Two living and two dining areas with three bedrooms upstairs. Large game room upstairs allows for more space for everyone. The corner lot makes for a larger backyard and the covered patio is fabulous for entertaining. Easy access to 183 and 620; minutes from HEB and Lakeline Mall! Fast & Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive have any available units?
11224 Persimmon Gap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive have?
Some of 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, game room, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11224 Persimmon Gap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive offer parking?
No, 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive have a pool?
No, 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive have accessible units?
No, 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11224 Persimmon Gap Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
