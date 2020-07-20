11217 Crazy Well Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool game room

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location in Avery Ranch. 1918 sq ft, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, Kitchen Open to Breakfast & Living, Built in Microwave, Ample Counter Space, First Floor Master, Game Room/Loft Upstairs, Nice sized Secondary Bedrooms, Vaulted/High Ceilings, 2" Blinds Throughout, Open floor plan, Neutral Colors, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Security System, Hard Tile in Kitchen & Breakfast, Covered Back Patio, Sprinkler System, 2 Car Garage w/Opener, Community Parks & Pools, Close to Hike & Bike Trails, LISD Schools.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available 6/6/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.