Last updated June 4 2019 at 4:53 PM

11217 Crazy Well Drive

11217 Crazy Well Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11217 Crazy Well Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location in Avery Ranch. 1918 sq ft, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, Kitchen Open to Breakfast & Living, Built in Microwave, Ample Counter Space, First Floor Master, Game Room/Loft Upstairs, Nice sized Secondary Bedrooms, Vaulted/High Ceilings, 2" Blinds Throughout, Open floor plan, Neutral Colors, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Security System, Hard Tile in Kitchen & Breakfast, Covered Back Patio, Sprinkler System, 2 Car Garage w/Opener, Community Parks & Pools, Close to Hike & Bike Trails, LISD Schools.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available 6/6/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 Crazy Well Drive have any available units?
11217 Crazy Well Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11217 Crazy Well Drive have?
Some of 11217 Crazy Well Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 Crazy Well Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11217 Crazy Well Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 Crazy Well Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 Crazy Well Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11217 Crazy Well Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11217 Crazy Well Drive offers parking.
Does 11217 Crazy Well Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 Crazy Well Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 Crazy Well Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11217 Crazy Well Drive has a pool.
Does 11217 Crazy Well Drive have accessible units?
No, 11217 Crazy Well Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 Crazy Well Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11217 Crazy Well Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
