11216 Fletcher Hall Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Avery Ranch that has lots of natural light and upgrades coming soon! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Avery Ranch that has lots of natural light. Upgrades coming soon: Brand new flooring, window coverings, ceiling fans, and paint throughout. Nice open floor plan with three separate living areas. Kitchen has a center island and nice pantry. It is open to a breakfast eating area and family room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Adjoining master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Also included are garage door openers, sprinkler system, and a covered patio. Home backs up to a greenbelt. The community pool and golf course are nearby, and it is located in the highly acclaimed Leander School District. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE2087400)