11216 Fletcher Hall Ln.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

11216 Fletcher Hall Ln.

11216 Fletcher Hall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11216 Fletcher Hall Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Avery Ranch that has lots of natural light and upgrades coming soon! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Avery Ranch that has lots of natural light. Upgrades coming soon: Brand new flooring, window coverings, ceiling fans, and paint throughout. Nice open floor plan with three separate living areas. Kitchen has a center island and nice pantry. It is open to a breakfast eating area and family room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Adjoining master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Also included are garage door openers, sprinkler system, and a covered patio. Home backs up to a greenbelt. The community pool and golf course are nearby, and it is located in the highly acclaimed Leander School District. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2087400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. have any available units?
11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. have?
Some of 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. offers parking.
Does 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. has a pool.
Does 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11216 Fletcher Hall Ln. has units with dishwashers.

