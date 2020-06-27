Austin Family Home with Big Backyard - Property Id: 143421
Beautiful home with tile downstairs and wood floors throughout the 2nd floor. Big backyard and nice quiet neighborhood. Located close the the domain and 15 minutes from downtown. New kitchen cabinets Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143421p Property Id 143421
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5071117)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have any available units?
11200 Bluff Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have?
Some of 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Bluff Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.