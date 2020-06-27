11200 Bluff Canyon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Austin Family Home with Big Backyard - Property Id: 143421



Beautiful home with tile downstairs and wood floors throughout the 2nd floor. Big backyard and nice quiet neighborhood. Located close the the domain and 15 minutes from downtown. New kitchen cabinets

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5071117)