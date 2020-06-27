All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

11200 Bluff Canyon Dr

11200 Bluff Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Bluff Canyon Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Austin Family Home with Big Backyard - Property Id: 143421

Beautiful home with tile downstairs and wood floors throughout the 2nd floor. Big backyard and nice quiet neighborhood. Located close the the domain and 15 minutes from downtown. New kitchen cabinets
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have any available units?
11200 Bluff Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have?
Some of 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Bluff Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11200 Bluff Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
