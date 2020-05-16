All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

112 Sandra Muraida Way

112 Sandra Muraida Way · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
game room
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
About Me

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. 

Yankees vs. RedSox. Lakers vs. Celtics. Man City vs. Man U. Madrid vs. Barcelona. Edward vs. Jacob. Tom vs. Jerry. Hatfield vs. McCoy. History has been filled with epic rivalries that span centuries, and grip our imagination. Living here, your world will be introduced to a new rivalry, and the war will be fought in your belly. Trader Joes vs. Whole Foods.  If you're ready to enter this new tumultuous stage of vigorous in fighting, then come check this place out.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Built-In Bookshelves

Quartz Countertops

Washer/Dryer

Tiled Flooring

Pool, Lake, and City Views

Floor to Ceiling Windows 

ENERGY STAR ® Appliances

Balcony

In Home Surround Sound

Hardwood Flooring

Stainless Steel Appliances

10' Ceilings

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Pet Policy

Green Recognition

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Green Certified

Game Room

Package Acceptance

Putting Green

Business Center

Controlled Access

Bicycle Storage

Demonstation Kitchen

Bocce Ball Court

Outdoor Kitchen

Grilling Area

Close to Public Transportation

Arcade

Concierge Services

Deck Parking

24-Hour Resident Lounge with Starbucks Coffee Machine

Additional Storage Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Sandra Muraida Way have any available units?
112 Sandra Muraida Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Sandra Muraida Way have?
Some of 112 Sandra Muraida Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Sandra Muraida Way currently offering any rent specials?
112 Sandra Muraida Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Sandra Muraida Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Sandra Muraida Way is pet friendly.
Does 112 Sandra Muraida Way offer parking?
Yes, 112 Sandra Muraida Way offers parking.
Does 112 Sandra Muraida Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Sandra Muraida Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Sandra Muraida Way have a pool?
Yes, 112 Sandra Muraida Way has a pool.
Does 112 Sandra Muraida Way have accessible units?
Yes, 112 Sandra Muraida Way has accessible units.
Does 112 Sandra Muraida Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Sandra Muraida Way does not have units with dishwashers.
