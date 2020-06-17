All apartments in Austin
11119 Alterra Parkway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

11119 Alterra Parkway

11119 Alterra Parkway · (512) 357-8110
Location

11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX 78758 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Fully Upgraded Luxury Apartments in Austin - 1 MONTH FREE STUNNING FLOOR PLANS FOR STUNNING AUSTIN APARTMENTS A Convenient Place to Live, Work, and Play - Very Pet Friendly All Size Dogs Welcome. Contact NATHAN THOMAS - You FREE LOCATING SPECIALIST 512-576-9232 - FREE SCHEDULED TOUR. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582052 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11119 Alterra Parkway have any available units?
11119 Alterra Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11119 Alterra Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11119 Alterra Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11119 Alterra Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 11119 Alterra Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 11119 Alterra Parkway offer parking?
No, 11119 Alterra Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 11119 Alterra Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11119 Alterra Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11119 Alterra Parkway have a pool?
No, 11119 Alterra Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 11119 Alterra Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11119 Alterra Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11119 Alterra Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11119 Alterra Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11119 Alterra Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11119 Alterra Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
