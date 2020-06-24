11110 Railway Lane

Amenities
Beautiful home built in 2015. Upgrades include gorgeous wood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, framed mirrors, designer lighting, custom window treatments & more! Spacious open floor plan & high ceilings are perfect for entertaining! Master down w/ double vanity sinks & oversized walk-in closet. Upstairs includes small desk/office area. Private fenced backyard boasts a large limestone patio. Fridge, washer/dryer included!Pet Deposits are non-refundable. Text/Call 805-598-2746 to schedule a tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.