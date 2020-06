Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

1111 22nd 1/2 - Unit-1 Available 08/01/20 6BR/3BA HOUSE WEST CAMPUS -



This is a great big house with plenty of room for a big fraternity or sorority, or just a big group of people. Comes with wood floors, hard top counters, wood cabinets, tile in kitchen, full size washer/dryer, big backyard, and BIG bedrooms to accommodate every single one of your best buds.



(RLNE2517470)