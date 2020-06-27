Beautiful one story 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom home with study located on a Cul-de-sac with an oversized private back yard. Home is close to park and ride, Metro Rail, and Apple. Dishwasher is beig replaced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR have any available units?
11105 Persimmon Gap DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11105 Persimmon Gap DR currently offering any rent specials?
11105 Persimmon Gap DR is not currently offering any rent specials.