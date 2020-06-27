All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:47 AM

11105 Persimmon Gap DR

11105 Persimmon Gap Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11105 Persimmon Gap Dr, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom home with study located on a Cul-de-sac with an oversized private back yard. Home is close to park and ride, Metro Rail, and Apple. Dishwasher is beig replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR have any available units?
11105 Persimmon Gap DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11105 Persimmon Gap DR currently offering any rent specials?
11105 Persimmon Gap DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 Persimmon Gap DR pet-friendly?
No, 11105 Persimmon Gap DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR offer parking?
Yes, 11105 Persimmon Gap DR offers parking.
Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11105 Persimmon Gap DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR have a pool?
No, 11105 Persimmon Gap DR does not have a pool.
Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR have accessible units?
No, 11105 Persimmon Gap DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11105 Persimmon Gap DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11105 Persimmon Gap DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11105 Persimmon Gap DR does not have units with air conditioning.
