11100 Dawes Pl
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM
11100 Dawes Pl
11100 Dawes Place
No Longer Available
Location
11100 Dawes Place, Austin, TX 78754
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Dawes Place - Property Id: 120474
Beautiful one story home minutes from central Austin.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120474
Property Id 120474
(RLNE4872432)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11100 Dawes Pl have any available units?
11100 Dawes Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11100 Dawes Pl have?
Some of 11100 Dawes Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11100 Dawes Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11100 Dawes Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11100 Dawes Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11100 Dawes Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11100 Dawes Pl offer parking?
No, 11100 Dawes Pl does not offer parking.
Does 11100 Dawes Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11100 Dawes Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11100 Dawes Pl have a pool?
No, 11100 Dawes Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11100 Dawes Pl have accessible units?
No, 11100 Dawes Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11100 Dawes Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11100 Dawes Pl has units with dishwashers.
