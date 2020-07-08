Amenities

111 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. An armed brigade of dark limousines parks outside of your apartment. A curious crowd gathers to find out what the hell is going on. The gullwing door of one of the electric powered cars opens, and steps outside Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Together, they project a hologram with your name on it, inviting you to step outside. They hand you a $50 million check for Series A funding so you can now begin your next trillion dollar industry disrupting startup idea. The problem is, that you don’t actually have a startup, nor a trillion dollar idea. It’s all just some big understanding. Everybody sighs and goes home. But hey, it’s crazier things have happened while living here. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available Large floor plans Magnificent city and 2ND Street District views Spacious patios and balconies Black-on-black appliances Maple and mahogany stained cabinets Ceramic tile back splashes in kitchens Kitchens Islands Washer and dryer in each apartment home Dual bathroom vanities Oversized garden tubs 10-foot ceilings Scored concrete floors throughout lofts Sunrooms Wrap around balconies and terraces ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities ENERGY STAR® Certified community Located one block from the Warehouse District Located one block from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail Breathtaking center courtyard with resort-style pool 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center Cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee and reservable conference room Four controlled-access conveniently located elevators Bike storage lockers Parking and reserved spots available for additional monthly fee 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Three gas grills Valet dry-cleaning service Steps to city transit Trash and recycling center _____________________ Working with me! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible. [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142726 ]