All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1108 Alden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1108 Alden Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

1108 Alden Drive

1108 Alden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1108 Alden Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home with TONS of upgrades - Available NOW! - Lovely mid-century home beautifully updated by professional design firm. Light & open with new cabinets, walnut counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances, lighting, doors, wood-effect floors, garage door w/ remote, and interior/exterior paint. Fully remodeled baths with enlarged master shower. Recently replaced HVAC, water heater, & windows. Inviting corner home with shady yard. Close to Domain and Burnet/Lamar shopping/dining & minutes to downtown, UT, Apple, Dell, IBM, Samsung, Seton & Applied Materials.

(RLNE4953725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Alden Drive have any available units?
1108 Alden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Alden Drive have?
Some of 1108 Alden Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Alden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Alden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Alden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Alden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Alden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Alden Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Alden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Alden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Alden Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Alden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Alden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Alden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Alden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Alden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin