1108 Alden Drive

Gorgeous Home with TONS of upgrades - Available NOW! - Lovely mid-century home beautifully updated by professional design firm. Light & open with new cabinets, walnut counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances, lighting, doors, wood-effect floors, garage door w/ remote, and interior/exterior paint. Fully remodeled baths with enlarged master shower. Recently replaced HVAC, water heater, & windows. Inviting corner home with shady yard. Close to Domain and Burnet/Lamar shopping/dining & minutes to downtown, UT, Apple, Dell, IBM, Samsung, Seton & Applied Materials.



