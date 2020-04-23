1105 E 2ND ST

Amenities
Newly renovated & fully furnished, gorgeous home in Downtown Austin! Gated entry w/ dedicated parking. Master bedroom w/ master bath down & 2 secondary bedrooms up. Wood look tile floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite counters, tile back splash, deep SS sink, built-in seating by breakfast area, ample cabinet storage. Covered back patio & fully fenced yard. Ideal location close public transit, outdoor recreation at Lady Bird Lake & shopping/dining/entertainment Downtown. Washer, dryer & fridge.