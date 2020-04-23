All apartments in Austin
1105 E 2ND ST
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1105 E 2ND ST

1105 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated & fully furnished, gorgeous home in Downtown Austin! Gated entry w/ dedicated parking. Master bedroom w/ master bath down & 2 secondary bedrooms up. Wood look tile floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite counters, tile back splash, deep SS sink, built-in seating by breakfast area, ample cabinet storage. Covered back patio & fully fenced yard. Ideal location close public transit, outdoor recreation at Lady Bird Lake & shopping/dining/entertainment Downtown. Washer, dryer & fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 E 2ND ST have any available units?
1105 E 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 E 2ND ST have?
Some of 1105 E 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 E 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1105 E 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 E 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1105 E 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1105 E 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1105 E 2ND ST offers parking.
Does 1105 E 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 E 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 E 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 1105 E 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1105 E 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 1105 E 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 E 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 E 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
