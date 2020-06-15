All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

11028 JOLLYVILLE

11028 Jollyville Road · (512) 318-2701
Location

11028 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy the charm, elegance and style of this one-of-a-kind community located in the heart of the Arboretum on 53 acres with gorgeous canyon views. The floor plans here feature a private patio/balcony, spacious closets, wood-burning fireplaces, spectacular views and more! Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, shimmering swimming pools, a hot tub, picnic areas w/BBQs, a clothes care center and more! Experience more than just a standard place to live, experience a lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11028 JOLLYVILLE have any available units?
11028 JOLLYVILLE has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11028 JOLLYVILLE have?
Some of 11028 JOLLYVILLE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11028 JOLLYVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
11028 JOLLYVILLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11028 JOLLYVILLE pet-friendly?
No, 11028 JOLLYVILLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11028 JOLLYVILLE offer parking?
No, 11028 JOLLYVILLE does not offer parking.
Does 11028 JOLLYVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11028 JOLLYVILLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11028 JOLLYVILLE have a pool?
Yes, 11028 JOLLYVILLE has a pool.
Does 11028 JOLLYVILLE have accessible units?
No, 11028 JOLLYVILLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11028 JOLLYVILLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11028 JOLLYVILLE does not have units with dishwashers.
