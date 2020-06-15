11028 JOLLYVILLE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool hot tub fireplace

Enjoy the charm, elegance and style of this one-of-a-kind community located in the heart of the Arboretum on 53 acres with gorgeous canyon views. The floor plans here feature a private patio/balcony, spacious closets, wood-burning fireplaces, spectacular views and more! Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, shimmering swimming pools, a hot tub, picnic areas w/BBQs, a clothes care center and more! Experience more than just a standard place to live, experience a lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.