1102 W 34th St
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM
1102 W 34th St
1102 West 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1102 West 34th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Windsor Road
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 W 34th St have any available units?
1102 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1102 W 34th St have?
Some of 1102 W 34th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1102 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
1102 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 W 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 W 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 1102 W 34th St offer parking?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 1102 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 1102 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 W 34th St has units with dishwashers.
