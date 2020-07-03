All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1102 Brentwood

1102 Brentwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Brentwood Street, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1102 Brentwood Available 08/10/20 Brentwood 3/2 - Great home in Brentwood - close to everything. 3/2 with lovely yard and fantastic master and open kitchen to living with new cabinets. So incredible and owner pays for lawn service!

(RLNE2358224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Brentwood have any available units?
1102 Brentwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1102 Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Brentwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Brentwood is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Brentwood offers parking.
Does 1102 Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Brentwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Brentwood have a pool?
No, 1102 Brentwood does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Brentwood have accessible units?
No, 1102 Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Brentwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Brentwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Brentwood does not have units with air conditioning.
