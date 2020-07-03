Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1102 Brentwood Available 08/10/20 Brentwood 3/2 - Great home in Brentwood - close to everything. 3/2 with lovely yard and fantastic master and open kitchen to living with new cabinets. So incredible and owner pays for lawn service!



(RLNE2358224)