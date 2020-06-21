11010 Domain Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Furnished, high walk score, pool with BBQ area and cabanas , gym, business center. King bed, large garden tub, faux balcony overlooking shops. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Quick access to highways. On quiet and less traffic side of the Domain.



Furnished or unfurnished. Lease takeover until December with option to renew. Wifi and utilities extra. 1 dog allowed.



Washer & Dryer in unit.



King bed with New Stearns & Foster mattress.



Queen sleeper chase lounge couch.



You wont find a better deal in the domain.