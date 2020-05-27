All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1101 Hollow Creek Drive

1101 Hollow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Hollow Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
internet access
* Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Community Amenities:

Limited Building Access
High Performance Athletic Center
Poolside Sunbathing Terrace
Multi-Level Garage Parking
High Speed Traction Elevators
Pet Friendly (see details below)
BODEGA convenience store on site
Online Payments Available

Other Amenities

Stylish Floor - to Ceiling Windows
Texas Size Walk In Closets
Plush Cut Pile Berber Carpet in Bedrooms
Stylish Wood Plank Flooring in Living Area and Kitchen
Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry Ways
Open Kitchens
Sleek Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances

Contemporary Cabinetry
Brushed Nickel Hardware
Granite Counter Tops
Noise Reducing 8 thick concrete slabs between floors
Free Cable and Wireless Internet
Extra High Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Hollow Creek Drive have any available units?
1101 Hollow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Hollow Creek Drive have?
Some of 1101 Hollow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Hollow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Hollow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Hollow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Hollow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1101 Hollow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Hollow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Hollow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Hollow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Hollow Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Hollow Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1101 Hollow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Hollow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Hollow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Hollow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
