1101 Grove Boulevard - 206

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

FULLY FURNISHED Updated townhome. Will lease unfurnished for a discounted rental rate. Completely decked out with all the fancy finishes and decor, this unit will blow you away. Located in the heart of East Austin next to tons of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and Austins famous Hike and Bike Trail. Tons of space and natural lighting. This is the perfect home for anyone looking to live in luxury. Contact agent to discuss furniture options. Don't miss this one!

