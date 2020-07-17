1101 Grove Boulevard - 206

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED Updated townhome. Will lease unfurnished for a discounted rental rate. Completely decked out with all the fancy finishes and decor, this unit will blow you away. Located in the heart of East Austin next to tons of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and Austins famous Hike and Bike Trail. Tons of space and natural lighting. This is the perfect home for anyone looking to live in luxury. Contact agent to discuss furniture options. Don't miss this one!
