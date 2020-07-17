All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1101 Grove Boulevard - 206
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

1101 Grove Boulevard - 206

1101 Grove Boulevard · (512) 650-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1101 Grove Boulevard, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED Updated townhome. Will lease unfurnished for a discounted rental rate. Completely decked out with all the fancy finishes and decor, this unit will blow you away. Located in the heart of East Austin next to tons of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and Austins famous Hike and Bike Trail. Tons of space and natural lighting. This is the perfect home for anyone looking to live in luxury. Contact agent to discuss furniture options. Don't miss this one!
FULLY FURNISHED Updated townhome. Will lease unfurnished for a discounted rental rate. Completely decked out with all the fancy finishes and decor, this unit will blow you away. Located in the heart of East Austin next to tons of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and Austins famous Hike and Bike Trail. Tons of space and natural lighting. This is the perfect home for anyone looking to live in luxury. Contact agent to discuss furniture options. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 have any available units?
1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 have?
Some of 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 offer parking?
No, 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 have a pool?
No, 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 have accessible units?
No, 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1101 Grove Boulevard - 206?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity