Newly remodeled and updated 3 bed 2.5 bath located in green tech area! Very near tech companies, HEB parmer location and near I-35! Also it backs to a green belt, great privacy and established neighbors - $1700 a month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have any available units?
1101 Gatehouse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have?
Some of 1101 Gatehouse Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Gatehouse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Gatehouse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.