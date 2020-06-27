All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1101 Gatehouse Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1101 Gatehouse Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM

1101 Gatehouse Dr

1101 Gatehouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Copperfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1101 Gatehouse Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly remodeled and updated 3 bed 2.5 bath located in green tech area! Very near tech companies, HEB parmer location and near I-35! Also it backs to a green belt, great privacy and established neighbors - $1700 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have any available units?
1101 Gatehouse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have?
Some of 1101 Gatehouse Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Gatehouse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Gatehouse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Gatehouse Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Gatehouse Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1101 Gatehouse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Gatehouse Dr offers parking.
Does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Gatehouse Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have a pool?
No, 1101 Gatehouse Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have accessible units?
No, 1101 Gatehouse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Gatehouse Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Gatehouse Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin