Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Fully remodeled, luxury living at an affordable price. Tenants only need to take care of electricity (water and gas come with, SAVINGS.) lawn is mowed by HOA, Fridge, washer, and dryer convey, water softener, grill outside and patio furniture convey, & private pool access. Nest Thermostat which saves on electricity and can be controlled remotely. Private condo community. Corner lot! Landlord only asks for plants in front and back to watered daily. Close to Dell & Samsung Campuses.