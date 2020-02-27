Rent Calculator
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
11008 Players Path
11008 Players Path
No Longer Available
Location
11008 Players Path, Austin, TX 78747
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Golf course community close to Southpark Meadows shopping. Hard to find 3 car garage with large fenced yard.
(RLNE5010775)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11008 Players Path have any available units?
11008 Players Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11008 Players Path currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Players Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Players Path pet-friendly?
No, 11008 Players Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11008 Players Path offer parking?
Yes, 11008 Players Path offers parking.
Does 11008 Players Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Players Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Players Path have a pool?
No, 11008 Players Path does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Players Path have accessible units?
No, 11008 Players Path does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Players Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Players Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11008 Players Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11008 Players Path has units with air conditioning.
