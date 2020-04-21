11000 Anderson Mill RD

Amenities
Adorable, FREE STANDING condo with no shared walls, attached 2-car garage and nice, usable yard. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room with half bath downstairs. Large master suite with 2 closets, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 secondary bedrooms share 2nd upstairs bathroom with utility room and small sitting/office area up. GREAT LOCATION and SCHOOLS! Close to major employers and shopping. ROUND ROCK ISD including Purple Sage Elem., Noel Grisham MS and Westwood HS.