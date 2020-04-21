All apartments in Austin
11000 Anderson Mill RD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:30 PM

11000 Anderson Mill RD

11000 Anderson Mill Road · (512) 796-1368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11000 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 88 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable, FREE STANDING condo with no shared walls, attached 2-car garage and nice, usable yard. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room with half bath downstairs. Large master suite with 2 closets, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 secondary bedrooms share 2nd upstairs bathroom with utility room and small sitting/office area up. GREAT LOCATION and SCHOOLS! Close to major employers and shopping. ROUND ROCK ISD including Purple Sage Elem., Noel Grisham MS and Westwood HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 Anderson Mill RD have any available units?
11000 Anderson Mill RD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11000 Anderson Mill RD have?
Some of 11000 Anderson Mill RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 Anderson Mill RD currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Anderson Mill RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Anderson Mill RD pet-friendly?
No, 11000 Anderson Mill RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11000 Anderson Mill RD offer parking?
Yes, 11000 Anderson Mill RD does offer parking.
Does 11000 Anderson Mill RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11000 Anderson Mill RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Anderson Mill RD have a pool?
No, 11000 Anderson Mill RD does not have a pool.
Does 11000 Anderson Mill RD have accessible units?
No, 11000 Anderson Mill RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 Anderson Mill RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 Anderson Mill RD has units with dishwashers.
