110 The Circle, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. There’s 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You’re down 2 points. It’s The Finals. The Finals you’ve been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things haven’t been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it’s been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you’ve done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air…...it seems like an eternity. And…..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game! YOU’RE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!! You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they’ve got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you’ve had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score! That’s what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Renovated Modern Interiors Stainless Steel Appliances Ceiling Fans Wood Look Flooring Extra Storage Walk-In Closets Patio/Balcony Downtown Views Washer Dryer Connections ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resident Lounge & Clubhouse Grilling Stations Bike Racks Executive Business Center Carports Available Controlled Access/Gated Relaxing Courtyard Covered Parking Fitness Center with Free Weights High Speed Internet Laundry Facilities Sparkling Pool with Spa Luxurious Dry Sauna =================== About Me You! Hi! I’m Alex. I’m like a magic genie in a bottle…..but for apartments in Austin. I’m super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that’s basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff. [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225488 ]