Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious family home on a gorgeous lot with large trees. Open concept with kitchen open to breakfast area, and living area #1. Lots of room to entertain with a nice backyard complete with deck, formal dining area just off the kitchen and living area #2 upstairs. Master suite boasts a huge closet with built-ins, garden tub, double vanity and separate shower. Super convenient location, easy access to I-35, tons of shopping and restaurants minutes away in Southpark Meadows!