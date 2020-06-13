All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:36 PM

10926 JOLLYVILLE

10926 Jollyville Road · (512) 318-2859
Location

10926 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Stunning canyon vistas, lush oak trees and classic Texas ambiance can be the setting for your new apartment home! Live within walking distance to the Arboretum and close to Mopac, Hwy 183 and Loop 360. Relax at the bi-level pool, soothe muscles in the hot tub or work up a sweat in the nice fitness center. Head home where you'll find a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. All for an amazingly affordable price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 JOLLYVILLE have any available units?
10926 JOLLYVILLE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 JOLLYVILLE have?
Some of 10926 JOLLYVILLE's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 JOLLYVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
10926 JOLLYVILLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 JOLLYVILLE pet-friendly?
No, 10926 JOLLYVILLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10926 JOLLYVILLE offer parking?
No, 10926 JOLLYVILLE does not offer parking.
Does 10926 JOLLYVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10926 JOLLYVILLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 JOLLYVILLE have a pool?
Yes, 10926 JOLLYVILLE has a pool.
Does 10926 JOLLYVILLE have accessible units?
No, 10926 JOLLYVILLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 JOLLYVILLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 JOLLYVILLE does not have units with dishwashers.
