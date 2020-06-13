10926 JOLLYVILLE

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Stunning canyon vistas, lush oak trees and classic Texas ambiance can be the setting for your new apartment home! Live within walking distance to the Arboretum and close to Mopac, Hwy 183 and Loop 360. Relax at the bi-level pool, soothe muscles in the hot tub or work up a sweat in the nice fitness center. Head home where you'll find a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. All for an amazingly affordable price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.