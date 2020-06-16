10911 Sierra Oaks

Amenities
North Austin: Sierra Vista Subdv. Large 3 BD 2.5 BA Home for Lease - Beautiful, spacious home, large oak tree in front, great street appeal. Approx 2405 sqft of living space. Granite counters in Island Kitchen that overlooks backyard. 3 living areas including game room upstairs, family and formal living downstairs. All bedrooms up. Spacious master bedroom. Terraced backyard with easy-care xeriscape. Sprinkler system. Neighborhood park down the street. Fridge and w/d can stay.
(RLNE5857970)