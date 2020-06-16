All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10911 Sierra Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10911 Sierra Oaks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

10911 Sierra Oaks

10911 Sierra Oaks · (512) 710-1804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10911 Sierra Oaks, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10911 Sierra Oaks · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
North Austin: Sierra Vista Subdv. Large 3 BD 2.5 BA Home for Lease - Beautiful, spacious home, large oak tree in front, great street appeal. Approx 2405 sqft of living space. Granite counters in Island Kitchen that overlooks backyard. 3 living areas including game room upstairs, family and formal living downstairs. All bedrooms up. Spacious master bedroom. Terraced backyard with easy-care xeriscape. Sprinkler system. Neighborhood park down the street. Fridge and w/d can stay.

(RLNE5857970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 Sierra Oaks have any available units?
10911 Sierra Oaks has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10911 Sierra Oaks have?
Some of 10911 Sierra Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 Sierra Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
10911 Sierra Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 Sierra Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 10911 Sierra Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 10911 Sierra Oaks offer parking?
No, 10911 Sierra Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 10911 Sierra Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10911 Sierra Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 Sierra Oaks have a pool?
No, 10911 Sierra Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 10911 Sierra Oaks have accessible units?
No, 10911 Sierra Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 Sierra Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 10911 Sierra Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10911 Sierra Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity