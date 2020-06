Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2 story home located in Circle C. On a cul-de-sac. Open & bright floor plan. Has 2 master suites, 1 downstairs & 1 upstairs. 2 dining areas, 2 living areas, & a study. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Kitchen is open to the family room. All bedrooms are very spacious! Big fenced backyard. Minutes to HEB, Torchy's, Costco, Waterloo, and to MOPAC. Available early July!!