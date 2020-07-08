Amenities
10910 Pinehurst #B Available 01/10/20 Stunning Duplex in Onion Creek,South Austin - Stunning duplex in Pinehurst Place! Marble foyer with coat closet. Hard wood floored living,dining and front bedroom. Open family room with fireplace,built-in entertainment center & high vaulted ceiling. Spacious dining area with cabinets. Open kitchen with tiled counters,backslash and build-in appliances. Front bedroom with full bath & walk-in closet. Den/study with French doors. Master suite with walk-in closet & full bath. Nice size backyard.2 car garage with opener and washer & dryer. Lawn care included.
(RLNE2797830)