10910 Pinehurst #B
10910 Pinehurst #B

10910 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10910 Pinehurst Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10910 Pinehurst #B Available 01/10/20 Stunning Duplex in Onion Creek,South Austin - Stunning duplex in Pinehurst Place! Marble foyer with coat closet. Hard wood floored living,dining and front bedroom. Open family room with fireplace,built-in entertainment center & high vaulted ceiling. Spacious dining area with cabinets. Open kitchen with tiled counters,backslash and build-in appliances. Front bedroom with full bath & walk-in closet. Den/study with French doors. Master suite with walk-in closet & full bath. Nice size backyard.2 car garage with opener and washer & dryer. Lawn care included.

(RLNE2797830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10910 Pinehurst #B have any available units?
10910 Pinehurst #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10910 Pinehurst #B have?
Some of 10910 Pinehurst #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10910 Pinehurst #B currently offering any rent specials?
10910 Pinehurst #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 Pinehurst #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 10910 Pinehurst #B is pet friendly.
Does 10910 Pinehurst #B offer parking?
Yes, 10910 Pinehurst #B offers parking.
Does 10910 Pinehurst #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10910 Pinehurst #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 Pinehurst #B have a pool?
No, 10910 Pinehurst #B does not have a pool.
Does 10910 Pinehurst #B have accessible units?
No, 10910 Pinehurst #B does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 Pinehurst #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 Pinehurst #B does not have units with dishwashers.

