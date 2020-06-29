Amenities
10904 Beaman Ct Available 01/02/20 Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Gated Community Near 620/183 - Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Gated Community Near 620/183 ~ Beautiful Wood Flooring Downstairs ~ Chefs Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash & Center Island ~ High Ceilings w/Recessed Lighting ~ Washer/Dryer Included ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & HUGE Walk-In Closet ~ Covered Back Porch ~ Beautifully Landscaped w/Mature Pecan Tree ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools ~ Minutes to Dell & Apple
(RLNE4519749)