Home
/
Austin, TX
/
109 E. 48th
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 E. 48th
109 East 48th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
109 East 48th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
109 E. 48th Available 08/07/19 Hyde Park Bungalow - Cozy two bedroom in Hyde Park with original wood floors. Window units for a/c. Cats okay.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3965039)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 E. 48th have any available units?
109 E. 48th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 109 E. 48th currently offering any rent specials?
109 E. 48th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E. 48th pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 E. 48th is pet friendly.
Does 109 E. 48th offer parking?
No, 109 E. 48th does not offer parking.
Does 109 E. 48th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E. 48th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E. 48th have a pool?
No, 109 E. 48th does not have a pool.
Does 109 E. 48th have accessible units?
No, 109 E. 48th does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E. 48th have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E. 48th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 E. 48th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 E. 48th has units with air conditioning.
