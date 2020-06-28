10819 Crown Colony #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Remarkably well kept condo in beautiful & surprisingly accessible Onion Creek. Condo is uniquely positioned in a small charming condo community w/ distinctive village feel. Refrigerator, washer dryer provided with an attached two car attached garage.