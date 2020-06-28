All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
10819 Crown Colony #4
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

10819 Crown Colony #4

10819 Crown Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10819 Crown Colony Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remarkably well kept condo in beautiful & surprisingly accessible Onion Creek. Condo is uniquely positioned in a small charming condo community w/ distinctive village feel. Refrigerator, washer dryer provided with an attached two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 Crown Colony #4 have any available units?
10819 Crown Colony #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10819 Crown Colony #4 have?
Some of 10819 Crown Colony #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10819 Crown Colony #4 currently offering any rent specials?
10819 Crown Colony #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 Crown Colony #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10819 Crown Colony #4 is pet friendly.
Does 10819 Crown Colony #4 offer parking?
Yes, 10819 Crown Colony #4 offers parking.
Does 10819 Crown Colony #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10819 Crown Colony #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 Crown Colony #4 have a pool?
No, 10819 Crown Colony #4 does not have a pool.
Does 10819 Crown Colony #4 have accessible units?
No, 10819 Crown Colony #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 Crown Colony #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10819 Crown Colony #4 has units with dishwashers.

