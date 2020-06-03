All apartments in Austin
10808 Old Manchaca Rd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

10808 Old Manchaca Rd

10808 Old Manchaca Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10808 Old Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Modern Fixtures

Extra Storage

Fenced Backyard

Fireplace

Vaulted Ceilings

Carpeting in Bedrooms

Wood Laminate Flooring

Patio/Balcony

Washer/Dryer Connections

Washer/Dryer Included

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Two Sparkling Pools

Poolside Grilling and Dining

Business Center

Controlled Access Gates

Dog Park and Pet Wash Station

24 hr Fitness Center

Detached Garages Available

Carports Available

Free Wi-Fi at Pool

Laundry Facilities

Clubhouse with Billiards and Coffee Bar

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Old Manchaca Rd have any available units?
10808 Old Manchaca Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 Old Manchaca Rd have?
Some of 10808 Old Manchaca Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Old Manchaca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Old Manchaca Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Old Manchaca Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10808 Old Manchaca Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10808 Old Manchaca Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10808 Old Manchaca Rd does offer parking.
Does 10808 Old Manchaca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10808 Old Manchaca Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Old Manchaca Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10808 Old Manchaca Rd has a pool.
Does 10808 Old Manchaca Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 10808 Old Manchaca Rd has accessible units.
Does 10808 Old Manchaca Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10808 Old Manchaca Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
