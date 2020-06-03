10808 Old Manchaca Rd

Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Modern Fixtures
Extra Storage
Fenced Backyard
Fireplace
Vaulted Ceilings
Carpeting in Bedrooms
Wood Laminate Flooring
Patio/Balcony
Washer/Dryer Connections
Washer/Dryer Included
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Two Sparkling Pools
Poolside Grilling and Dining
Business Center
Controlled Access Gates
Dog Park and Pet Wash Station
24 hr Fitness Center
Detached Garages Available
Carports Available
Free Wi-Fi at Pool
Laundry Facilities
Clubhouse with Billiards and Coffee Bar