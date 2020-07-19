Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10804 Deer Chase Trl
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:02 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10804 Deer Chase Trl
10804 Deer Chase Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10804 Deer Chase Trail, Austin, TX 78747
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New construction located in culd-a-sac, ready for immediate move in! Brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Fully fenced yard for pets. Community pool and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10804 Deer Chase Trl have any available units?
10804 Deer Chase Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10804 Deer Chase Trl have?
Some of 10804 Deer Chase Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10804 Deer Chase Trl currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Deer Chase Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Deer Chase Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10804 Deer Chase Trl is pet friendly.
Does 10804 Deer Chase Trl offer parking?
No, 10804 Deer Chase Trl does not offer parking.
Does 10804 Deer Chase Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10804 Deer Chase Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Deer Chase Trl have a pool?
Yes, 10804 Deer Chase Trl has a pool.
Does 10804 Deer Chase Trl have accessible units?
No, 10804 Deer Chase Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Deer Chase Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 Deer Chase Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
