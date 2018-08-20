10801 IH 35

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park parking pool shuffle board yoga

Be one of the very first lucky residents to call this community home. Head to the rooftop patio swimming pool or work on your flexibility in the yoga room. Other amenities include indoor shuffleboard, an elegant clubhouse, grooming station, business center, dog park and reserved parking. The luxurious apartments are full of fine finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, a full-size washer and dryer, track and pendant lighting, sound-reducing windows and plenty of storage space. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.