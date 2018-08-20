All apartments in Austin
10801 IH 35
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:21 AM

10801 IH 35

10801 S Interstate 35 · No Longer Available
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

10801 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
shuffle board
yoga
Be one of the very first lucky residents to call this community home. Head to the rooftop patio swimming pool or work on your flexibility in the yoga room. Other amenities include indoor shuffleboard, an elegant clubhouse, grooming station, business center, dog park and reserved parking. The luxurious apartments are full of fine finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, a full-size washer and dryer, track and pendant lighting, sound-reducing windows and plenty of storage space. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 IH 35 have any available units?
10801 IH 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 IH 35 have?
Some of 10801 IH 35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
10801 IH 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 IH 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10801 IH 35 is pet friendly.
Does 10801 IH 35 offer parking?
Yes, 10801 IH 35 offers parking.
Does 10801 IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10801 IH 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 10801 IH 35 has a pool.
Does 10801 IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 10801 IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10801 IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
