All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10707 North Platt River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10707 North Platt River Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

10707 North Platt River Drive

10707 North Platt River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10707 North Platt River Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home for rent south Austin
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in south Austin. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 11th 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Maricela Delgado at 512-589-4228 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 North Platt River Drive have any available units?
10707 North Platt River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10707 North Platt River Drive have?
Some of 10707 North Platt River Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10707 North Platt River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10707 North Platt River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 North Platt River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10707 North Platt River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10707 North Platt River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10707 North Platt River Drive offers parking.
Does 10707 North Platt River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 North Platt River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 North Platt River Drive have a pool?
No, 10707 North Platt River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10707 North Platt River Drive have accessible units?
No, 10707 North Platt River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 North Platt River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10707 North Platt River Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northhills Flats
3600 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin