10705 Beard

**9 Month Lease is $1,900.00 per month or an 18 month lease is $1,850.00 per month** Spacious 4/3 home located in Bauerle Ranch. Open & bright floor plan. 2 living areas (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs). Spacious bedrooms ~ 1 bedroom downstairs & other 3 upstairs. Master bedroom is upstairs & has a garden tub & separate shower. Kitchen open to family room. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. Big fenced backyard with covered patio. Community pool and playground. Minutes to shopping, schools, Loop 1 & I-35.