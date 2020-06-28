All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10705 Beard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10705 Beard
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

10705 Beard

10705 Beard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10705 Beard Avenue, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**9 Month Lease is $1,900.00 per month or an 18 month lease is $1,850.00 per month** Spacious 4/3 home located in Bauerle Ranch. Open & bright floor plan. 2 living areas (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs). Spacious bedrooms ~ 1 bedroom downstairs & other 3 upstairs. Master bedroom is upstairs & has a garden tub & separate shower. Kitchen open to family room. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. Big fenced backyard with covered patio. Community pool and playground. Minutes to shopping, schools, Loop 1 & I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10705 Beard have any available units?
10705 Beard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10705 Beard have?
Some of 10705 Beard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10705 Beard currently offering any rent specials?
10705 Beard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 Beard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10705 Beard is pet friendly.
Does 10705 Beard offer parking?
Yes, 10705 Beard offers parking.
Does 10705 Beard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10705 Beard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 Beard have a pool?
Yes, 10705 Beard has a pool.
Does 10705 Beard have accessible units?
No, 10705 Beard does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 Beard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10705 Beard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin