Home
/
Austin, TX
/
107 Rio Grande St.
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:57 AM

107 Rio Grande St.

107 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy the best of Downtown Austin in this extra-large unit set within one of the areas finest luxury apartment buildings. Work from home or host an epic BBQ as youll have access to a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, hot tub, fitness center, and a business center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This spacious one bedroom/two (yes, TWO!) bathroom gem covers 926 sf with an open and airy floorplan and a private patio. Marble countertops, distressed hardwood flooring, and a hand-cut tile backsplash are just a few high-end features accenting this lovely apartment. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Rio Grande St. have any available units?
107 Rio Grande St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Rio Grande St. have?
Some of 107 Rio Grande St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Rio Grande St. currently offering any rent specials?
107 Rio Grande St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Rio Grande St. pet-friendly?
No, 107 Rio Grande St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 107 Rio Grande St. offer parking?
No, 107 Rio Grande St. does not offer parking.
Does 107 Rio Grande St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Rio Grande St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Rio Grande St. have a pool?
Yes, 107 Rio Grande St. has a pool.
Does 107 Rio Grande St. have accessible units?
No, 107 Rio Grande St. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Rio Grande St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Rio Grande St. does not have units with dishwashers.

