10608 Sun Tree Cove

Rare River Place home w/ 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & add'l room upstairs for office or another bedroom w/o closet. Recent updates include high grade wood laminate flooring. Kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless appliances. Upstairs master w/ sitting area & walk-in closet. Master bath w/ double vanity, soaking tub, & separate shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 each have walk-in closet. Bath 2 has double vanity, separate wet area, & linen closet. Lots of ceiling fans. Back yard w/ deck & lots of shade trees. Directly across street from Sun Tree Park and seconds away from the community center/golf course, etc! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!

