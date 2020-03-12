10601 Manchaca Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated 24hr gym pool dog park

Start the application process today and get ready to have the full apartment experience. Tucked away near Old Manchaca Rd you'll experience quiet country living yet have quick access to dining and shopping needs at Southpark Meadows. Hang out on a cool evening at the outdoor fireplace, take your pooch to the fenced pet park, work out any time of day in the 24-hour fitness center or grill poolside on a sunny, Texas day. The apartments here are equipped with everything you need including a washer and dryer, tile backsplash, garden-style tubs, built-in desks, 9 foot ceilings and brushed nickel fixtures. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.