10601 Manchaca Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

10601 Manchaca Road

10601 Menchaca Road · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10601 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
Start the application process today and get ready to have the full apartment experience. Tucked away near Old Manchaca Rd you'll experience quiet country living yet have quick access to dining and shopping needs at Southpark Meadows. Hang out on a cool evening at the outdoor fireplace, take your pooch to the fenced pet park, work out any time of day in the 24-hour fitness center or grill poolside on a sunny, Texas day. The apartments here are equipped with everything you need including a washer and dryer, tile backsplash, garden-style tubs, built-in desks, 9 foot ceilings and brushed nickel fixtures. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Manchaca Road have any available units?
10601 Manchaca Road has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Manchaca Road have?
Some of 10601 Manchaca Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Manchaca Road currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Manchaca Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Manchaca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10601 Manchaca Road is pet friendly.
Does 10601 Manchaca Road offer parking?
No, 10601 Manchaca Road does not offer parking.
Does 10601 Manchaca Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10601 Manchaca Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Manchaca Road have a pool?
Yes, 10601 Manchaca Road has a pool.
Does 10601 Manchaca Road have accessible units?
No, 10601 Manchaca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Manchaca Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10601 Manchaca Road does not have units with dishwashers.
