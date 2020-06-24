All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

10601 Lord Derby Drive

10601 Lord Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Lord Derby Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home in South Austin. Community pool & playground. Large trees. Backs to greenbelt. Private backyard. Very large wood deck out back with a view. 5 bedrooms w 3 full baths or downstairs bedroom could be a home office. Fresh paint through out and new carpet. Open floor plan. Corian type counters. Built-in appliances. Upstairs game room. Master bath has a separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Lord Derby Drive have any available units?
10601 Lord Derby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Lord Derby Drive have?
Some of 10601 Lord Derby Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Lord Derby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Lord Derby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Lord Derby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10601 Lord Derby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10601 Lord Derby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10601 Lord Derby Drive offers parking.
Does 10601 Lord Derby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 Lord Derby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Lord Derby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10601 Lord Derby Drive has a pool.
Does 10601 Lord Derby Drive have accessible units?
No, 10601 Lord Derby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Lord Derby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10601 Lord Derby Drive has units with dishwashers.
