106 Nelray Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Available 08/03/19 Awesome 6 bed / 5.5 bath House in UT North Campus - Property Id: 121068



Awesome 6bed/5.5bath home in very nice North Campus/Hyde Park/North Loop area. This 2006 built house features many modern amenities with high ceilings, large living/kitchen area, a very open floor plan on the first floor. Excellent layout ideal for roommates -- live in a huge house and have your own bathroom and built-in closet! There is a fenced yard, a 2-car garage and plenty of parking in front of the house. It is right off of Guadalupe, near UT/Metro bus stops and IM field. One of the best deals in North Campus which offers a great balance of style, space, and comfort. Available in August 2019.



Please call 512-565-0818 to schedule a showing.



Rental Terms:

Rent: $4,295 per month

Available: August, 2019

Length of Lease: August 2019 to July 31, 2020

Security Deposit: $4,295

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, of which $150 are non-refundable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121068

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4883392)