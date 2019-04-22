106 Nelray Blvd

Amenities
Available 08/03/19 Awesome 6 bed / 5.5 bath House in UT North Campus - Property Id: 121068
Awesome 6bed/5.5bath home in very nice North Campus/Hyde Park/North Loop area. This 2006 built house features many modern amenities with high ceilings, large living/kitchen area, a very open floor plan on the first floor. Excellent layout ideal for roommates -- live in a huge house and have your own bathroom and built-in closet! There is a fenced yard, a 2-car garage and plenty of parking in front of the house. It is right off of Guadalupe, near UT/Metro bus stops and IM field. One of the best deals in North Campus which offers a great balance of style, space, and comfort. Available in August 2019.
Please call 512-565-0818 to schedule a showing.
Rental Terms:
Rent: $4,295 per month
Available: August, 2019
Length of Lease: August 2019 to July 31, 2020
Security Deposit: $4,295
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, of which $150 are non-refundable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121068
Property Id 121068
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4883392)