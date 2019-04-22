All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

106 Nelray Blvd

106 Nelray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

106 Nelray Boulevard, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/03/19 Awesome 6 bed / 5.5 bath House in UT North Campus - Property Id: 121068

Awesome 6bed/5.5bath home in very nice North Campus/Hyde Park/North Loop area. This 2006 built house features many modern amenities with high ceilings, large living/kitchen area, a very open floor plan on the first floor. Excellent layout ideal for roommates -- live in a huge house and have your own bathroom and built-in closet! There is a fenced yard, a 2-car garage and plenty of parking in front of the house. It is right off of Guadalupe, near UT/Metro bus stops and IM field. One of the best deals in North Campus which offers a great balance of style, space, and comfort. Available in August 2019.

Please call 512-565-0818 to schedule a showing.

Rental Terms:
Rent: $4,295 per month
Available: August, 2019
Length of Lease: August 2019 to July 31, 2020
Security Deposit: $4,295
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, of which $150 are non-refundable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121068
Property Id 121068

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4883392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Nelray Blvd have any available units?
106 Nelray Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Nelray Blvd have?
Some of 106 Nelray Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Nelray Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
106 Nelray Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Nelray Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Nelray Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 106 Nelray Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 106 Nelray Blvd offers parking.
Does 106 Nelray Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Nelray Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Nelray Blvd have a pool?
No, 106 Nelray Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 106 Nelray Blvd have accessible units?
No, 106 Nelray Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Nelray Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Nelray Blvd has units with dishwashers.
