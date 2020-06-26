All apartments in Austin
10502 Larue Pass

10502 Larue Pass · No Longer Available
Location

10502 Larue Pass, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Meticulous home with a modern flare nestled in a gated community. The common grounds showcase beautiful oak trees. Only a few years old you will love this bright-neutral with spacious rooms, open kitchen to family rm concept, high ceilings and carpet only in bedrooms. This home has a dedicated office plus 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Highly energy efficient home with tankless water heater. Just minutes to the resort style amenity center, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and metro rail. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10502 Larue Pass have any available units?
10502 Larue Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10502 Larue Pass have?
Some of 10502 Larue Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10502 Larue Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10502 Larue Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10502 Larue Pass pet-friendly?
No, 10502 Larue Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10502 Larue Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10502 Larue Pass offers parking.
Does 10502 Larue Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10502 Larue Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10502 Larue Pass have a pool?
No, 10502 Larue Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10502 Larue Pass have accessible units?
No, 10502 Larue Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10502 Larue Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10502 Larue Pass has units with dishwashers.
