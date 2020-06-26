10502 Larue Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulous home with a modern flare nestled in a gated community. The common grounds showcase beautiful oak trees. Only a few years old you will love this bright-neutral with spacious rooms, open kitchen to family rm concept, high ceilings and carpet only in bedrooms. This home has a dedicated office plus 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Highly energy efficient home with tankless water heater. Just minutes to the resort style amenity center, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and metro rail. Welcome Home!