1035 East 44th Street #B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport microwave

Unit #B Available 08/03/19 3Bed/2Bath House (Hancock/Hyde Park/North Campus) - Property Id: 121074



Charming 3 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms, large closets and a fenced yard. Built in 2003. Well kept in great condition. Excellent layout ideal for roommates.



This house is conveniently located in Hancock/Hyde Park area. You will enjoy the great balance of space, comfort, and location. Walk to Hancock shopping center, HEB, Sears and more. 2 Blocks to UT shuttle.



Free covered car port. Dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Recent carpet, refrigerator, and range. Prelease now for August 2019 -- July 2020. If interested, please call 512-565-0818 for a tour.



Rental Terms

Rent: $2,400

Available: August 3, 2019

Length of Lease: August 2019 to July 31, 2020

Security Deposit: $2,400

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, of which $150 are non-refundable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121074

Property Id 121074



No Dogs Allowed



