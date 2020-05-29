All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

1035 East 44th Street #B

1035 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1035 East 44th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Unit #B Available 08/03/19 3Bed/2Bath House (Hancock/Hyde Park/North Campus) - Property Id: 121074

Charming 3 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms, large closets and a fenced yard. Built in 2003. Well kept in great condition. Excellent layout ideal for roommates.

This house is conveniently located in Hancock/Hyde Park area. You will enjoy the great balance of space, comfort, and location. Walk to Hancock shopping center, HEB, Sears and more. 2 Blocks to UT shuttle.

Free covered car port. Dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Recent carpet, refrigerator, and range. Prelease now for August 2019 -- July 2020. If interested, please call 512-565-0818 for a tour.

Rental Terms
Rent: $2,400
Available: August 3, 2019
Length of Lease: August 2019 to July 31, 2020
Security Deposit: $2,400
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, of which $150 are non-refundable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121074
Property Id 121074

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4887807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 East 44th Street #B have any available units?
1035 East 44th Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 East 44th Street #B have?
Some of 1035 East 44th Street #B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 East 44th Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
1035 East 44th Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 East 44th Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 East 44th Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 1035 East 44th Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 1035 East 44th Street #B offers parking.
Does 1035 East 44th Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 East 44th Street #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 East 44th Street #B have a pool?
No, 1035 East 44th Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 1035 East 44th Street #B have accessible units?
No, 1035 East 44th Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 East 44th Street #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 East 44th Street #B has units with dishwashers.
