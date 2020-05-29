1035 East 44th Street #B

Amenities
Unit #B Available 08/03/19 3Bed/2Bath House (Hancock/Hyde Park/North Campus) - Property Id: 121074
Charming 3 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms, large closets and a fenced yard. Built in 2003. Well kept in great condition. Excellent layout ideal for roommates.
This house is conveniently located in Hancock/Hyde Park area. You will enjoy the great balance of space, comfort, and location. Walk to Hancock shopping center, HEB, Sears and more. 2 Blocks to UT shuttle.
Free covered car port. Dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Recent carpet, refrigerator, and range. Prelease now for August 2019 -- July 2020. If interested, please call 512-565-0818 for a tour.
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,400
Available: August 3, 2019
Length of Lease: August 2019 to July 31, 2020
Security Deposit: $2,400
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, of which $150 are non-refundable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121074
Property Id 121074
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4887807)