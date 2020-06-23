All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

10321 Old San Antonio

10321 Old San Antonio Road · No Longer Available
Location

10321 Old San Antonio Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf507bd0a9 ---- A FRESH BREEZE IN SOUTH AUSTIN APARTMENT LIVING Housed along the community&rsquo;s nineteen acres of pristine landscaping and best-in-class amenities, the surrounding forest of towering oak trees gives Brezza apartment homes a distinctly South Austin feel. Each one, two and three bedroom home at Brezza pairs a grand layout with thoughtful, upscale features and an attention to detail unrivaled across other apartment communities in Austin, TX. From the natural look of the hardwood-inspired flooring to the clean lines of the frameless shower enclosures, each apartment incorporates designer finishes with you in mind. In your kitchen, the custom cabinetry blends the earth tones of the granite counters and the cool stainless steel finish of the Energy Star-certified Whirlpool appliances. When you&rsquo;re not exploring the four-acre park and nature trail, you can unwind beside the indoor and outdoor fireplaces or engage in some friendly competition in the game room. The easy access to Interstate 35 also places you near the area&rsquo;s top employers, as well as shopping at Southpark Meadows. For more details, schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10321 Old San Antonio have any available units?
10321 Old San Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10321 Old San Antonio have?
Some of 10321 Old San Antonio's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10321 Old San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
10321 Old San Antonio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 Old San Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 10321 Old San Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10321 Old San Antonio offer parking?
No, 10321 Old San Antonio does not offer parking.
Does 10321 Old San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10321 Old San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 Old San Antonio have a pool?
Yes, 10321 Old San Antonio has a pool.
Does 10321 Old San Antonio have accessible units?
No, 10321 Old San Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 Old San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, 10321 Old San Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
